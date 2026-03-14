Chennai: Man arrested for sexually harassing woman on MTC bus

CHENNAI: The police arrested a 28-year-old man for alleged sexual harassment and issuing death threats to a nursing student on a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus in KK Nagar.
The complainant was returning to T Nagar from her college in Tambaram on March 12 on an MTC bus (route no 70V), when the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately.
The woman called her uncle over the phone, alerted him and later got off at Ashok Nagar. Following the woman, the man alighted from the bus. The woman's uncle, who was waiting for her, reprimanded the man, after which he allegedly threatened both and fled the scene.
Based on the student's complaint at KK Nagar police station, the police registered a case under sections of the BNS and Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment (TNPHW) Act, examined CCTV footage, and identified the suspect.
On Friday, the police arrested Raja Muthaiya (28) of Saligramam. The police said the arrested person holds a bachelor's degree and was working in a private firm. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.