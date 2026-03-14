Chennai: Man arrested for sexually harassing woman on MTC bus

The complainant was returning to T Nagar from her college in Tambaram on March 12 on an MTC bus (route no 70V), when the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The woman called her uncle over the phone, alerted him and later got off at Ashok Nagar. Following the woman, the man alighted from the bus. The woman's uncle, who was waiting for her, reprimanded the man, after which he allegedly threatened both and fled the scene.