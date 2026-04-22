Chennai: Man arrested for sexually harassing woman in Adyar

The complainant, a 33-year-old woman, a classical dance instructor, was on her way to her class on her two-wheeler when the accused followed her and sexually harassed her and fled the scene.

Based on her complaint, Adyar AWPS (All Women Police Station) registered a case under several sections of the BNS and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act and traced the accused’s vehicle. After investigations, Police arrested Ganesh (21) of Tiruvanmiyur.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.