Chennai: Man arrested for sexually harassing woman flower vendor in Kodambakkam

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 33-year-old woman and attempting to force her into an illicit relationship in the Kodambakkam area.
The victim, a flower seller and resident of Kodambakkam, was alone at home on the morning of Thursday after dropping her children at school. According to police, a man from a nearby under-construction site approached her, claiming he needed help cleaning the premises and promised to pay her for the work.
Believing his request, the woman went to the site. The suspect directed her to a room and followed her inside, where he allegedly sexually harassed her and pressured her into an inappropriate relationship. The woman raised an alarm and managed to return home. She later filed a complaint at the Kodambakkam police station.
Based on her complaint, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment (TNPHW) Act.
A team led by the Kodambakkam police inspector launched an investigation and arrested the accused, identified as Chandramouli, 54, a resident of Choolaimedu.
Following interrogation, Chandramouli was produced in court on the same day and remanded to judicial custody as per court orders.