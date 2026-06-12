Chennai: Man arrested for sexually harassing woman flower vendor in Kodambakkam

The victim, a flower seller and resident of Kodambakkam, was alone at home on the morning of Thursday after dropping her children at school. According to police, a man from a nearby under-construction site approached her, claiming he needed help cleaning the premises and promised to pay her for the work.

Believing his request, the woman went to the site. The suspect directed her to a room and followed her inside, where he allegedly sexually harassed her and pressured her into an inappropriate relationship. The woman raised an alarm and managed to return home. She later filed a complaint at the Kodambakkam police station.