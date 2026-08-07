Chennai

Chennai man arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

The girl reportedly informed her father about the abuse on July 30, following which he lodged a complaint.
Representative image for arrest
Representative image for arrest(Photo: Dina Thanthi)
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vadapalani All Women Police have arrested a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl in Kodambakkam.

The accused, Periyan, was booked under Sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act.

Police said the child’s mother, who separated from her husband six months ago, worked as a domestic help at the accused’s house and occasionally took her children with her.

The girl reportedly informed her father about the abuse on July 30, following which he lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case, questioned the accused and arrested him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Pocso
sexual assault
chennai crime
Police
Kodambakkam
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