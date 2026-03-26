Chennai: Man arrested for sexually abusing daughter

CHENNAI: The MKB Nagar All Women Police have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing his minor daughter.
The accused lived with his wife, a son and two daughters in Vyasarpadi. One of the daughters shared with her mother that the man sexually abused her and threatened her not to reveal it.
Based on the mother's complaint, the MKB Nagar All Women Police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and arrested the accused.
He was produced before a magistrate court in the city and remanded in judicial custody.