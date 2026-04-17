Chennai: Man arrested for robbing phone, cash in Otteri; mobile recovered

The victim, Ravi Prasad (25), a resident of Sivasakthi Amman Koil Street in West Mambalam, had married a 21-year-old woman from Otteri’s S.S. Puram about 11 months ago. On April 14, 2026, following a verbal dispute with his wife, she left for her mother’s home in Otteri. That night, when Ravi Prasad went to her house to reconcile, he found it locked. While waiting nearby, two unidentified men approached him, questioned his presence, and threatened him before snatching his mobile phone and Rs.500.

Based on a complaint filed by Ravi Prasad at the Secretariat Colony Police Station (Crime ), police registered a case and launched an investigation