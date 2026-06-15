Chennai: Man arrested for rape; another for sexual harassment

CHENNAI: Two persons, including a Nepali, were arrested in separate cases of sexual abuse in the city. In Koyambedu, Bijaya Devpa (26), a Nepali working as a security guard, was arrested for sexually assaulting a 23-year-old woman at her residence in Koyambedu during the early hours of Monday.
Police said she was living at her uncle’s house and was employed at a logistics company run by her stepfather. She was asleep at the residence when Bijaya barged into the house and raped her.
In another incident, police arrested Lakshmi Narayanan (41) of Velachery for sexually harassing a 38-year-old woman inside an elevator at a private shopping mall on Anna Salai on Sunday. A resident of Nungambakkam, she was in the elevator with another woman on Sunday when two men standing behind them sexually harassed her.
Based on her complaint, Anna Salai police registered a case. A team arrested one suspect, who was employed as a housekeeping staff at a private firm. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.
Search is on for the second suspect.