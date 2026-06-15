Chennai: Man arrested for rape; another for sexual harassment

Police said she was living at her uncle’s house and was employed at a logistics company run by her stepfather. She was asleep at the residence when Bijaya barged into the house and raped her.

In another incident, police arrested Lakshmi Narayanan (41) of Velachery for sexually harassing a 38-year-old woman inside an elevator at a private shopping mall on Anna Salai on Sunday. A resident of Nungambakkam, she was in the elevator with another woman on Sunday when two men standing behind them sexually harassed her.