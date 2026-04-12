Chennai: Man arrested for possession of 2 kg gutkha

Acting on a tip-off, the Koyambedu police team were on vigil near the vegetable market on Saturday morning and spotted a man standing suspiciously with a bag. When approached, he tried to flee on his two-wheeler, but was chased and caught by the police.

A search of his bag revealed banned oral tobacco products weighing about 2 kg. Rajendran has four prior cases at the Ashok Nagar station for similar violations. After interrogation, he was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody