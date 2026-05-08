Chennai: Man arrested for obscene acts via WhatsApp video call

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly engaging in obscene acts during WhatsApp video calls with a woman in Egmore. The police seized the mobile phone of the man, who was remanded in judicial custody.
The complainant, a 27-year-old married woman from Tiruvarur, has a daughter and was staying with relatives in Egmore. While she was at home on Sunday evening, she received a WhatsApp video call from an unknown number.
She initially avoided answering, but as the person called repeatedly, she eventually picked up. The caller, a man, was seen performing obscene acts and she immediately disconnected the call.
A few hours later, a call came from the same number again. When she answered, the man repeated the obscene behaviour.
This time, the woman recorded the incident using another mobile phone and later filed a complaint at the Egmore police station.
Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and tracked down the accused, identified as Manikandan (31) from Marungapuri in Tiruchy. He was arrested on Thursday.
Further inquiry revealed that Manikandan works at an IT company in Mandaveli, and was staying in that area. The mobile phone used to commit the offence was seized from his possession.
He was produced before a court and remanded to prison under judicial custody as per court orders.