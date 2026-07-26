Chennai: Man arrested for allowing minor to operate earthmover involved in youth’s death

The victim, P Ulagaathipathi, the only son of former AIADMK MLA Selvam alias Periyapullan, was killed on July 22 after his motorcycle skidded and he was run over by an earthmover. He hails from Melur in Madurai district and had been staying in a rented house in Velachery with friends for his studies, police said.

Periyapullan is an AIADMK functionary who won from Melur constituency in 2016.