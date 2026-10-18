Chennai: Man acquitted of cheating woman with marriage

Challenging the conviction, the man's counsel argued before the High Court that the physical relationship had developed out of their close acquaintance and mutual affection, rather than a false promise of marriage. The subsequent breakdown of the relationship did not amount to cheating, the counsel contended.

Justice Sunder Mohan, hearing the appeal, noted that the woman and the man were closely related, had been in a romantic relationship since 2011 and had maintained a continuous physical relationship. The evidence indicated that their relationship was based not merely on the alleged promise of marriage but also on mutual love, the court observed.

The court held that the evidence did not establish deception from the outset. Consequently, the conviction under Section 417 IPC for cheating could not be sustained.

Setting aside the trial court's judgment dated October 22, 2018, the High Court acquitted the appellant of the cheating charge and allowed the criminal appeal. It also directed that the fine amount already paid as compensation to the woman should not be recovered from her.