Chennai man absconding for 20 years in property fraud case arrested in Bengaluru

The complainant, P Philomina Rani owned a 6,772 sq ft plot at Valasaravakkam, Chennai. The accused, Leemaraj, obtained a fake legal heir certificate and created forged documents in collusion with another accused, Harinarayanan, and mortgaged it at a private bank in New Delhi to avail a loan of Rs 37 lakh.

Based on a Rani’s complaint at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office in 2007, a case was registered at the CCB and a final report was filed before the court. As the second accused, Harinarayanan, remained absconding, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore, issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him.