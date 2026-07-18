Chennai: Malaysian woman among two more arrested in Triplicane fake currency case

The arrested persons were identified as Ravichandran (41) of Orathanadu in Thanjavur, and Bhuvaneswari (48), a Malaysian national. Ravichandran was arrested on Thursday, while the woman was held on Friday (July 17).

The police said they seized genuine cash amounting to Rs 22.79 lakh, counterfeit Indian currency with a face value of Rs 7,500 along with 16 passports including passports belonging to other individuals and two mobile phones from the accused. Both were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.