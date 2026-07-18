Chennai: Malaysian woman among two more arrested in Triplicane fake currency case

CHENNAI: The Chennai police arrested two more suspects, including a Malaysian national, in connection with the counterfeit currency case unearthed in Triplicane.
The arrested persons were identified as Ravichandran (41) of Orathanadu in Thanjavur, and Bhuvaneswari (48), a Malaysian national. Ravichandran was arrested on Thursday, while the woman was held on Friday (July 17).
The police said they seized genuine cash amounting to Rs 22.79 lakh, counterfeit Indian currency with a face value of Rs 7,500 along with 16 passports including passports belonging to other individuals and two mobile phones from the accused. Both were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.
The latest arrests come after the detention of Sabeek Rahman (37), a travel agent from Kitabath Khan Street on Anna Salai, who was arrested from a lodge on Dastakhan Street in Triplicane on Wednesday (July 15).
According to police, counterfeit Indian currency in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100, along with foreign currency and mobile phones, were recovered from Rahman during the operation.
The police are continuing their investigation to determine the source of the counterfeit notes, the role of the accused, and whether the racket has links to a wider network operating within or outside the country.