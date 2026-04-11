Chennai make-up artist shines in ad shoot with Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

She recalls that Sanju Samson was initially a little sceptical about make-up. “The other two were more comfortable going for a proper look. They were open to the process, and I also did styling for all three,” she adds.

Kavitha points out that, unlike actors, who are often very particular about their appearance, cricketers are primarily focused on their sport. “For any player, their sport comes first. They are not overly concerned about how they look, but for shoots, they do want to appear neat and presentable. Most of them prefer a very natural finish when it comes to make-up,” she explains.