Chennai make-up artist shines in ad shoot with Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Kavitha Sekar, who has been working as a make-up artist for several years, recently landed one of her most exciting assignments yet. She worked with cricketers Sanju Samson, Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube for an ad shoot in the city. “I have previously worked with CSK players like Suresh Raina and others, so I do have experience working with cricketers. One of my friends referred me for this particular advertisement shoot, and that’s how it came together. Being a CSK fan myself, I was extremely thrilled about this project,” says Kavitha.
She recalls that Sanju Samson was initially a little sceptical about make-up. “The other two were more comfortable going for a proper look. They were open to the process, and I also did styling for all three,” she adds.
Kavitha points out that, unlike actors, who are often very particular about their appearance, cricketers are primarily focused on their sport. “For any player, their sport comes first. They are not overly concerned about how they look, but for shoots, they do want to appear neat and presentable. Most of them prefer a very natural finish when it comes to make-up,” she explains.
The shoot was a memorable experience for the entire team. “Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube had just returned from the T20 World Cup 2026, so there was a certain excitement on set. It was genuinely a pleasure working with them and I felt really special being part of it,” she says.
Kavitha also highlights how rare such opportunities are for make-up artists from Chennai. “Usually, cricketers travel with their personal make-up artists from Mumbai or Delhi for any ad shoots. So, for them to trust our work and give us this opportunity means a lot: it’s a big recognition. It’s not something that comes by often,” she concludes.