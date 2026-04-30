Chennai: Maid sedates elderly couple, flees with 51 sovereigns of gold in Kolapakkam

CHENNAI: A maid allegedly gave sedative-laced milk to an elderly couple and fled with 51 sovereigns of gold jewellery in Kolapakkam on Tuesday.
The victims, Rajendran (61), a retired central government official, and his wife, Usha Rani (57), were residing in an apartment in Kolapakkam near Kilambakkam. The couple had hired a woman from Nepal as a housekeeper about a week ago.
The police said the couple had attended a wedding reception and returned home late on Monday night. Tired from the event, they were preparing to go to bed without even removing their jewellery. At that time, the house help served them milk. Shortly after consuming it, both of them fell into a deep sleep.
When they woke up late on Tuesday morning, they were shocked to find that around 51 sovereigns of gold jewellery worn by Usha Rani were missing. The housekeeper was also missing. When the couple tried to step out, they realised that the house had been locked from the outside. Unable to open the door, they alerted the police, who rushed to the spot, broke open the door and rescued the couple.
A probe found that only the jewellery worn by Usha Rani had been stolen, while items worn by Rajendran, such as his chain and ring, were left untouched. Police suspect that the accused mixed sedatives in the milk to make the couple unconscious before committing the theft. A case has been registered, and an investigation is under way.