Chennai: Maid sedates elderly couple, flees with 51 sovereigns of gold in Kolapakkam

The victims, Rajendran (61), a retired central government official, and his wife, Usha Rani (57), were residing in an apartment in Kolapakkam near Kilambakkam. The couple had hired a woman from Nepal as a housekeeper about a week ago.

The police said the couple had attended a wedding reception and returned home late on Monday night. Tired from the event, they were preparing to go to bed without even removing their jewellery. At that time, the house help served them milk. Shortly after consuming it, both of them fell into a deep sleep.