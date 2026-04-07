Chennai: Madras High Court rejects demand to reschedule IPL matches

T Prabhakaran, a voter from the Chepauk–Triplicane constituency, had moved the High Court contending that the conduct of IPL matches on April 3 and April 11 may adversely impact the smooth conduct of the Assembly elections.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the authorities to either reschedule the IPL matches in Chennai to a date after the completion of the election process or, in the alternative, to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct by prohibiting the display of political symbols, flags, or campaign materials within and around the stadium.

When the petition came up for hearing earlier, the petition sought an urgent hearing citing the match scheduled for the next day (April 3). However, the court refused to entertain the request.