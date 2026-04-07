Chennai: Madras High Court rejects demand to reschedule IPL matches

CHENNAI: The demand to reschedule two IPL matches scheduled to be held in Chennai in view of the forthcoming Legislative Assembly elections cannot be acceded to, held the Madras High Court.
T Prabhakaran, a voter from the Chepauk–Triplicane constituency, had moved the High Court contending that the conduct of IPL matches on April 3 and April 11 may adversely impact the smooth conduct of the Assembly elections.
The petitioner had sought a direction to the authorities to either reschedule the IPL matches in Chennai to a date after the completion of the election process or, in the alternative, to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct by prohibiting the display of political symbols, flags, or campaign materials within and around the stadium.
When the petition came up for hearing earlier, the petition sought an urgent hearing citing the match scheduled for the next day (April 3). However, the court refused to entertain the request.
“What is your problem if the match is conducted tomorrow? What provision of law is violated if the matches are conducted,” the bench had asked, adding that the petitioner was under no compulsion to watch the matches and he may choose to stay at home.
While hearing the petition on Tuesday, the division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharamadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan observed that one of the matches was already over but nothing happened. “Go and enjoy the second match also,” the bench added in a lighter vein.
Following that, the petitioner sought permission to withdraw the petition and the court permitted him to withdraw it and dismissed the case as withdrawn.