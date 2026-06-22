Chennai: Luxury car rams policemen near Poonamallee, kills constable

The deceased was identified as Tamilselvan, attached to the Chennai City Armed Reserve. The injured policemen, Arunkumar (25) and Saravanakumar (26), are undergoing treatment at separate hospitals.

According to police, Tamilselvan and five other Armed Reserve personnel had travelled to Ranipet to attend a colleague's wedding.

They were returning to Chennai when they stopped their vehicle along the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near an amusement park at around 11 pm.

Tamilselvan, Arunkumar and Saravanakumar had stepped out of the vehicle when a luxury car travelling on the highway allegedly lost control and crashed into them.