Chennai: Low marks in Class 12 exam pushes student to suicide

According to the police, Kamalesh insisted on joining a college for further studies. His parents made extensive efforts to find a seat, but due to his low marks, most colleges refused admission. While a few colleges were willing to admit him, they required additional fees that his daily-wage parents could not afford.

Distraught over the possibility of being unable to study further, Kamalesh grew increasingly distressed. On Sunday evening, he went into a room at his home and did not come out for a long time. When his mother Kamatchi grew suspicious, she broke open the door with the help of neighbours, and found Kamalesh dead.