Chennai: Long power cuts, defunct lifts forces TT Block residents to protest

Reports of 16 people getting stuck in the lift on two incidents since Monday night, and prolonged power cuts of over 16 hours have aggravated the situation.The 13-story Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) building has 480 housing units, with more than 450 families living there. The block features six elevators. The keys were handed over to the residents in May 2022. With conditions being normal in the first few months, many elevators soon became non-functional, forcing hundreds of families to rely on two to three lifts.

M Rani, a senior citizen, shared her woes of living on the seventh floor and taking on stairs, which became a herculean task for her. "On Monday night, five people were stuck in the second lift and were later rescued. Then, on Tuesday morning, another 10 people were stuck," she said, adding that there had been a power cut since 10 pm on Monday, forcing them to sleep on the veranda. "We urge the officials to restore the power supply," Rani said.