Chennai: Little space to walk as encroachments take over footpaths near Perambur railway station

Murali, a resident of the area, said, “Traffic diversions linked to the Metro work have led to indiscriminate parking, including in No Parking zones. The complete occupation of footpaths by shopkeepers has left pedestrians, including women, senior citizens and schoolchildren, with no option but to walk on the road.”

A senior Corporation official said that the issue had been reported to the Bridges department. “The Executive Engineer has inspected the site, but action has been delayed due to election-related duties. Steps to clear the encroachments will be taken after the elections,” the official said.

A traffic cop said that enforcement measures would be stepped up against vehicles causing obstruction. “Fines will be imposed on vehicles parked in violation of rules, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras will be used to identify vehicles entering No Entry points and parking in restricted areas,” he added.