Chennai likely to receive light to moderate rain on March 18

The weather bulletin noted that light rain is likely to occur at isolated places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places over the Delta and adjoining districts on March 19 and at one or two places over Western Ghat districts and south Tamil Nadu and South coastal areas on March 20 and 21.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till March 20. The maximum temperature would be 33°C, and the minimum temperature might dip to 24°C on Wednesday.