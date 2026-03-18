Chennai likely to receive light to moderate rain on March 18

CHENNAI: Following scorching heat, city residents may get a much-needed respite as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast that the city is likely to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday.
The maximum temperature may see a gradual dip of 2-3°C between March 19 and 21 in isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. VR Durai, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre at RMC, said, “A trough in the easterlies running roughly along north of 1.5 km above mean sea level, would bring thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rain at a few places over Chennai and its neighbouring districts on Wednesday.”
The weather bulletin noted that light rain is likely to occur at isolated places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places over the Delta and adjoining districts on March 19 and at one or two places over Western Ghat districts and south Tamil Nadu and South coastal areas on March 20 and 21.
Dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till March 20. The maximum temperature would be 33°C, and the minimum temperature might dip to 24°C on Wednesday.