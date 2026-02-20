Chennai: Licensing, microchipping must for beach horses; crackdown from March 29

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has moved to regulate horse rides operated along Marina, Besant Nagar and other beach stretches by making licences mandatory for owners and introducing microchipping and vaccination requirements. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB), asked local bodies to ensure compliance.
The proposal before the Corporation Council sought approval to issue licences to owners of horses used for tourist rides within city limits.
In January 2026, the State notified stricter rules for working horses and other equines, mandating registration, microchipping, veterinary certification and work-hour restrictions. Under the proposal, horse owners must obtain a licence from the Corporation and register with TNAWB.
Each animal must be vaccinated and certified fit by a registered veterinary doctor. Horses must also be implanted with microchips at the time of licence issuance for identification and monitoring.
Horses cannot be used for rides between 10 am and 4 pm citing welfare concerns during peak heat hours. Owners must provide stables measuring at least 144 sq ft per horse, along with adequate feed, shelter and drinking water.
The Corporation has proposed a 45-day window for compliance, setting March 28, 2026 as the deadline for obtaining licences. From March 29, unlicensed horses will not be allowed to operate, and enforcement will be carried out with police support.
In January 2026, GCC made licensing and microchipping mandatory for cattle, setting March 18 as the deadline, while continuing a Rs 10,000 fine per stray animal before release from cattle shelters.
Fines have also been imposed for unlicensed or non-microchipped pet dogs. Between December 2025 and January 2026, the Corporation has received Rs 3.78 lakh in penalties.
The measures reflect a broader push to link animals to owners through traceable identification and strengthen compliance.