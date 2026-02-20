Chennai: Licensing, microchipping must for beach horses; crackdown from March 29

The proposal before the Corporation Council sought approval to issue licences to owners of horses used for tourist rides within city limits.

In January 2026, the State notified stricter rules for working horses and other equines, mandating registration, microchipping, veterinary certification and work-hour restrictions. Under the proposal, horse owners must obtain a licence from the Corporation and register with TNAWB.

Each animal must be vaccinated and certified fit by a registered veterinary doctor. Horses must also be implanted with microchips at the time of licence issuance for identification and monitoring.