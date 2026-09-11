Chennai lemon prices soar to Rs 300 per kg; here's why

What traders say

Traders said lemon cultivation is carried out on a larger scale in the eastern districts compared with Udumalai.

With local supply affected, traders are procuring lemons from markets in Puliyangudi, Tirumalai, Ottanchathram and Palani before selling them in bulk. The shortage in supply has pushed prices up to Rs 300 per kg.

In Kumaralingam, lemons are reportedly being sold for up to Rs 220 per kg.