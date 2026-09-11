Chennai lemon prices soar to Rs 300 per kg; here's why

CHENNAI: Lemon prices have surged to as much as Rs 300 per kg in Chennai, with unseasonal rains and changing weather conditions affecting supply to markets, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Traders said lemon cultivation is carried out on a larger scale in the eastern districts compared with Udumalai.
With local supply affected, traders are procuring lemons from markets in Puliyangudi, Tirumalai, Ottanchathram and Palani before selling them in bulk. The shortage in supply has pushed prices up to Rs 300 per kg.
In Kumaralingam, lemons are reportedly being sold for up to Rs 220 per kg.
In Udumalai in Tiruppur district, farmers cultivate short-, medium- and long-duration crops depending on climatic conditions and the availability and flow of water.
Crops such as coconut, banana, sugarcane, lemon and guava are cultivated in the region.
Lemon, locally known as ‘Rajagani’, is said to have its peak yield between July and December.
Lemons are a source of nutrients such as vitamin C and potassium. They are commonly consumed as part of daily meals and are also used to prepare beverages, particularly during summer.
Lemon juice-based drinks can contribute to fluid and electrolyte intake when consumed with water and an appropriate amount of salt.
The steady demand for lemons for household consumption and food preparation has encouraged many farmers to take up lemon cultivation.