Chennai: Law University student killed in accident near Anna University

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old law student was killed after the car she was travelling in collided with another car near Anna University during the early hours of Tuesday. Three of her classmates who were in the car with her suffered injuries.
All four of them were fourth-year students at the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University in Taramani. Police said that the students were in a car travelling from Anna Salai towards Taramani when the accident happened. While approaching the University's exit gate on Gandhi Mandapam Road, a vehicle ahead of them swerved to the right. Unable to control their car, the student driving the car rammed into the other car.
In the impact, Jinu of Palakkad, who was one of the occupants, sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Her friends, Artheep (21) of Karur, Jagadeep (21) of Coimbatore and Priya (21) of Ooty, suffered injuries. The probe revealed that they escorted a guest who attended an event in their college and were returning to their hostel when the accident happened.
The Mylapore Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case and are investigating.