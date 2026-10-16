Chennai: Law student poses as policeman, robs government engineer

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old law student was arrested for impersonating a police officer to rob a government official.
The accused, Yashwanth from Ayanambakkam, allegedly confronted a 27-year-old assistant engineer with the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, on September 19 near a saloon on Eldams Road, accusing him of messaging a woman known to him on Tinder.
He claimed to be an SI and seized the man’s phone. When told that his family would be told about the chats, the engineer gave him a one-sovereign chain and a 2-gram ring.
Later, he realised that he was conned after which he filed a complaint, leading to the youth’s arrest.