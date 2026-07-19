Chennai: Law student held for morphing women's photos

Based on her complaint, the Pallavaram police initiated an inquiry and sought assistance from the Cyber Crime Wing, which traced the uploads to Kaleeswaran's mobile phone.

During questioning, police seized the accused's mobile phone and found obscene edits of photographs of several other women, including students, college faculty members and some of his women relatives and some of them were being uploaded to social media. The case was then transferred to the Shankar Nagar All Women Police Station and case was registered.

Kaleeswaran was arrested, produced before a magistrate and has been lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.