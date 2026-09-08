Chennai: Lack of upkeep leaves 100-year-old Lady Willingdon college struggling

The college has been offering B Ed programmes since 1945 and also offers B Ed, M Ed and M Phil programmes.

During a visit to the college by this reporter, several classrooms were found to have broken wooden chairs. In some classrooms, students were seen sitting on wooden planks and plastic chairs, citing inadequate seating facilities. Some classrooms were also found to be dusty, with garbage accumulated inside, raising concerns over cleanliness and maintenance.

Students said that basic facilities, including toilets, need to be improved on the campus. Those staying in the college hostel, particularly those from other districts, also alleged that the quality of food was poor. “We pay around Rs 4,000 each month as hostel fees, but only to find insects and worms in the food,” fumed a hostelite. “We’ve alerted the college administration about it, but no appropriate action has been taken yet.”