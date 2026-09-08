Chennai: Lack of upkeep leaves 100-year-old Lady Willingdon college struggling

CHENNAI: Students of the Lady Willingdon Institute of Advanced Study in Education for Women, Triplicane, have raised concerns over the lack of basic amenities and alleged poor maintenance of classrooms and hostel facilities at the century-old institution. Established in 1922, the institution has a legacy of more than 100 years and has played a significant role in women’s education.
The college has been offering B Ed programmes since 1945 and also offers B Ed, M Ed and M Phil programmes.
During a visit to the college by this reporter, several classrooms were found to have broken wooden chairs. In some classrooms, students were seen sitting on wooden planks and plastic chairs, citing inadequate seating facilities. Some classrooms were also found to be dusty, with garbage accumulated inside, raising concerns over cleanliness and maintenance.
Students said that basic facilities, including toilets, need to be improved on the campus. Those staying in the college hostel, particularly those from other districts, also alleged that the quality of food was poor. “We pay around Rs 4,000 each month as hostel fees, but only to find insects and worms in the food,” fumed a hostelite. “We’ve alerted the college administration about it, but no appropriate action has been taken yet.”
When contacted, college principal Rita declined to comment on the issues. “As I am functioning as the in-charge principal, I cannot comment on these matters. We’ll get details from officials of the Directorate of Collegiate Education,” she stated.
Students and others have urged the authorities to take immediate steps to improve the facilities at the historic institution. The college is located in a prominent part of Chennai, and the condition of the institution has also drawn attention as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay reportedly passes through the route daily.