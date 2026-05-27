Chennai: Lack of lifts tires passengers at Chromepet railway station

However, at this station, the lack of basic amenities like lifts on platforms 1A and 3, and escalators on all platforms, is creating significant difficulties for commuters, particularly persons with disabilities.

The situation has worsened over the past two months, following the inauguration of the Radha Nagar subway and the subsequent closure of railway crossing gates. Passengers now face a long walking route, as the staircase is located at one end of the station while the exit is at the opposite end. "After a tiring day, this extra walk is exhausting," said a Radha Nagar resident.