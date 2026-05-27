Chennai: Lack of lifts tires passengers at Chromepet railway station

CHENNAI: The absence of lifts and escalators at the Chromepet railway station is causing severe inconvenience to passengers. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), railway stations are being upgraded to enhance passenger convenience.
However, at this station, the lack of basic amenities like lifts on platforms 1A and 3, and escalators on all platforms, is creating significant difficulties for commuters, particularly persons with disabilities.
The situation has worsened over the past two months, following the inauguration of the Radha Nagar subway and the subsequent closure of railway crossing gates. Passengers now face a long walking route, as the staircase is located at one end of the station while the exit is at the opposite end. "After a tiring day, this extra walk is exhausting," said a Radha Nagar resident.
Another resident, Aravind, added, "It’s very tough. No lifts, no escalators. I climb the stairs at Platform 1, reach Platform 1A, walk the entire length of the platform to exit, and then walk along the station stretch again to reach the Radha Nagar subway stairs."
Commuters believe installing lifts and escalators on all platforms would greatly improve accessibility. Many also suggest building an additional staircase at the other end of the station to reduce walking distances.
A Southern Railway official stated, "Currently, lifts or escalators are not part of the upgradation work, but they can be proposed based on public demand."
The Chennai division has taken up redevelopment at 17 railway stations under the ABSS, with four stations already operational. At Chromepet, the redevelopment aims to create a modern, passenger-friendly station for suburban commuters.
Completed works include tactile flooring on platforms 3 and 4 for visually impaired passengers, platform shelters on PF 1 and 2 (with progress on PF 1A), and a new booking office and toilet block under construction on PF 1A. A vehicular parking area is also being built near the Chennai Beach end.
The next phase includes resurfacing PF 1A, upgrading the building’s exterior, and constructing a walkway connecting the parking area to the existing Foot Over Bridge (FOB).