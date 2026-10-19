Chennai: Kodambakkam High Road bus shelter on the verge of collapse

The shelter roof and some of its supporting pillars are in poor condition, with a few pillars seen leaning. A portion of the structure has also been tied with ropes as a temporary safety measure, prompting the public to fear that it could collapse at any time.

The shelter is located close to a temple and fair price shop, and with regular movement of residents in the area. Several employees working in nearby IT companies and other shops also use the footpath on this stretch. Residents fear that the damaged structure could collapse any time, posing a risk to pedestrians and motorists.