Chennai: Kodambakkam High Road bus shelter on the verge of collapse

CHENNAI: A bus shelter on Dr MGR Salai (Kodambakkam High Road) in Nungambakkam has remained unattended for the past 20 days, raising concerns over public safety.
The shelter roof and some of its supporting pillars are in poor condition, with a few pillars seen leaning. A portion of the structure has also been tied with ropes as a temporary safety measure, prompting the public to fear that it could collapse at any time.
The shelter is located close to a temple and fair price shop, and with regular movement of residents in the area. Several employees working in nearby IT companies and other shops also use the footpath on this stretch. Residents fear that the damaged structure could collapse any time, posing a risk to pedestrians and motorists.
A senior Corporation official told DT Next that a case had been registered in connection with the incident and that the police had identified the person responsible for damaging the shelter. “Safety measures have been taken to prevent people from approaching the damaged structure,” he added.
Though the structure was bent due to the impact, it has been temporarily secured with ropes. There is no impact on bus services as buses are not operated on this particular stretch of the road.