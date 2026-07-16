Chennai: Kin stage protest seeking probe into the death of gutka case suspect in jail

CHENNAI: The death of a 44-year-old man from Selaiyur in prison has triggered protests by his family and local residents outside the Selaiyur police station on Wednesday.
He was arrested in a gutka case and remanded to prison, where died under mysterious circumstances.
The deceased was identified as Balaji (44), a resident of Selaiyur. Police had arrested him on July 12 after allegedly seizing 500 kg of gutka from his possession. He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison.
According to the police, Balaji developed a sudden health complication on the morning of July 15 while in prison and died despite medical attention. Officials said the preliminary cause of death appeared to be a cardiac arrest.
However, Balaji's family members, relatives and friends alleged that he may have died due to assault by police personnel and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.
A large number of protesters gathered outside the Selaiyur police station, staging a road blockade and raising slogans demanding action against those responsible for his death.
Senior police officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. They assured them that a comprehensive inquiry would be conducted and that strict legal action would be taken if the post-mortem report or the investigation established any wrongdoing by police personnel.
Following the assurance, the protesters withdrew the agitation and agreed to the post-mortem examination. Police said Balaji's body would be handed over to his family after the autopsy for the last rites. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is under way.