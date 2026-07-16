Chennai: Kin stage protest seeking probe into the death of gutka case suspect in jail

He was arrested in a gutka case and remanded to prison, where died under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased was identified as Balaji (44), a resident of Selaiyur. Police had arrested him on July 12 after allegedly seizing 500 kg of gutka from his possession. He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison.

According to the police, Balaji developed a sudden health complication on the morning of July 15 while in prison and died despite medical attention. Officials said the preliminary cause of death appeared to be a cardiac arrest.