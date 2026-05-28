Chennai: Kin protest police alleging inaction on missing girl

Latha, a cleanliness worker at a hospital and the mother of the missing girl, accused the police personnel of mistreating her.

"My daughter has been missing for weeks. We do not know whether she is alive. Whenever I go to the police station, policemen speak to me harshly. The police should conduct a proper investigation and find my daughter," she said.

Latha and her husband, a driver, lived in Tondiarpet's Vinoba Nagar. The girl went missing on April 30, and the family filed a police complaint after searching for her. Police registered a missing person case on May 1 and began the probe.