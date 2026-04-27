Chennai: Kin attack auto driver for intervening in domestic dispute

Police said Akash (27), an auto driver from Ganesapuram, intervened to pacify an altercation among his relative Sanjay, Sanjay's wife and her brother.

Both allegedly abused Akash before leaving. On Saturday, while Akash was standing outside his house, Sanjaykumar (33) and his wife confronted him and warned him not to interfere in their family matters.

As they were arguing, Sanjaykumar pulled out a knife and attacked Akash. Police arrested Sanjaykumar and efforts are on to trace another absconding accused involved in the case.