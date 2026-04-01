Chennai: Kilambakkam skywalk set for opening in May

According to a senior official of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), substantial civil and finishing works are still under way. These include laying of concrete and flooring, installation of roofing, and fixing of side railings. Also, lifts and escalators are also yet to be installed. The remaining works, the official said, are part of routine execution.

The 275-metre skywalk project is being executed in three phases. The project hit several hurdles, including defect on the arm of the skywalk that starts from the terminus to the median of the GST Road. Officials said this is being addressed through additional strengthening measures, including bracing, and does not pose a safety concern.