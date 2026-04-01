Chennai: Kilambakkam skywalk set for opening in May

CHENNAI: The much-awaited skywalk linking the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam with the suburban railway halt is likely to be opened in May, with officials planning to complete the works after the polling for the Assembly elections on April 23 is over.
According to a senior official of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), substantial civil and finishing works are still under way. These include laying of concrete and flooring, installation of roofing, and fixing of side railings. Also, lifts and escalators are also yet to be installed. The remaining works, the official said, are part of routine execution.
The 275-metre skywalk project is being executed in three phases. The project hit several hurdles, including defect on the arm of the skywalk that starts from the terminus to the median of the GST Road. Officials said this is being addressed through additional strengthening measures, including bracing, and does not pose a safety concern.
"The defects have been rectified and the corresponding structure on the opposite side of the GST Road has now been readied. But it cannot be erected without a complete traffic block on the arterial road," said the official.
Officials said the span is planned to be launched immediately after polling, following which the remaining works could be completed in about 15 to 20 days, setting it for opening by May. "We are expediting the works, it will be ready to link when the second arm over the GST Road is installed," the official noted.
The Rs 79 crore skywalk, taken up after the bus terminus became operational in 2023, is being implemented in phases to connect the facility with the new railway station and enable safe pedestrian movement across the busy GST Road.