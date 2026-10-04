Chennai: 'Kids, senior citizen unsafe with over 100 canines on premises’

Another resident, Kannan, said that the number of stray dogs had increased considerably over the past decade. “Some dogs are aggressive; so we take great pains to move slowly and cautiously. Food delivery workers are also followed by the dogs, while some sleep in front of houses. We fear the situation could lead to attacks if no action is taken,” he said.

CPWD Residents Welfare Association president Ponmala Selvin attributed the increase partly to the removal of the security guard at the entrance during pipeline-laying work. Though a guard was later posted inside the campus, the problem persisted.

“Children are unable to play safely in the parks and senior citizens are forced to carry sticks while walking on the streets. A girl was admitted to hospital after being bitten by a stray dog three years ago,” Selvin said.