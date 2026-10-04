Chennai: 'Kids, senior citizen unsafe with over 100 canines on premises’

CHENNAI: Around 600 families living in the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) quarters near Jawaharlal Nehru Road in Tirumangalam, West Anna Nagar, are anxious over the growing number of stray dogs in the residential complex.
Residents said that more than 100 dogs roamed the streets, parks and playgrounds inside the quarters, often moving in groups in the morning and evening.
“Many of these dogs follow children, senior citizens and pedestrians, making it difficult for residents to move around safely,” said Siva Anandan, a resident. “A large number of stray dogs are roaming near Block 64. When my son comes out, they chase him. He is now scared to come out alone. Even when we carry food items, more than five dogs follow us, which is very frightening.”
Another resident, Kannan, said that the number of stray dogs had increased considerably over the past decade. “Some dogs are aggressive; so we take great pains to move slowly and cautiously. Food delivery workers are also followed by the dogs, while some sleep in front of houses. We fear the situation could lead to attacks if no action is taken,” he said.
CPWD Residents Welfare Association president Ponmala Selvin attributed the increase partly to the removal of the security guard at the entrance during pipeline-laying work. Though a guard was later posted inside the campus, the problem persisted.
“Children are unable to play safely in the parks and senior citizens are forced to carry sticks while walking on the streets. A girl was admitted to hospital after being bitten by a stray dog three years ago,” Selvin said.
Residents also alleged that some dog lovers regularly fed them inside the campus, encouraging them to remain there. They urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to take immediate steps to address the issue and ensure the safety of residents.
A senior GCC official said that the issue would be inspected and appropriate action taken. “A Corporation team will be sent to the spot to catch the stray dogs and provide vaccinations. Since relocating the dogs is not possible, action will be taken as per the rules,” the official said.