Chennai: Kids learn Tamil letters at Vidyarambham ceremony in Vadapalani temple

CHENNAI: Guided by elders and dignitaries, young children took their first steps into formal education by writing the Tamil letter ‘அ’ on rice at Vadapalani Andavar Temple on Tuesday, marking Vijayadashami with the traditional Vidyarambham ceremony.
The ritual, held between 7.30 am and 10 am, was organised for children aged between two-and-a-half and three-and-a-half years. Their fingers were gently guided as they traced the first letter, symbolising the beginning of their educational journey.
L Adimoolam, publisher of Dinamalar’s Coimbatore edition and director of operations; actor Y Gee Mahendra; IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti; and singer-lyricist Ravi Murrugaiah were among those who participated in the ceremony and helped children write the letter on rice. The occasion drew families seeking the blessings of Vadapalani Andavar for their children’s education.
Vidyarambham, traditionally observed on Vijayadashami, is considered an auspicious initiation into learning, with elders guiding children as they write their first letters. The ceremony followed the Navaratri celebrations, during which the Goddess was adorned in special forms each day as part of the traditional Sakthi Golu.
On Tuesday, the concluding day of the festivities, the deity appeared in Saraswati alankaram, honouring the Goddess associated with knowledge, learning and the arts. Special pujas and deeparadhana were held in the morning and evening, followed by Sahasranama chanting, Vedic recitations, Thevaram hymns and devotional songs.
Thousands of devotees visited the temple during the festivities. Daily competitions for children, with prizes for participants, were also organised to nurture their interest in spirituality and encourage them to visit the temple.