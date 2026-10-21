Chennai: Kids learn Tamil letters at Vidyarambham ceremony in Vadapalani temple

Vidyarambham, traditionally observed on Vijayadashami, is considered an auspicious initiation into learning, with elders guiding children as they write their first letters. The ceremony followed the Navaratri celebrations, during which the Goddess was adorned in special forms each day as part of the traditional Sakthi Golu.

On Tuesday, the concluding day of the festivities, the deity appeared in Saraswati alankaram, honouring the Goddess associated with knowledge, learning and the arts. Special pujas and deeparadhana were held in the morning and evening, followed by Sahasranama chanting, Vedic recitations, Thevaram hymns and devotional songs.

Thousands of devotees visited the temple during the festivities. Daily competitions for children, with prizes for participants, were also organised to nurture their interest in spirituality and encourage them to visit the temple.