Chennai: Kamarajar Nagar residents in Perungudi threaten poll boycott

Residents said their plots were purchased through registered sale deeds between 1983 and 1985, and that they have been in continuous possession since, with houses built after approvals and all statutory taxes being paid. However, their patta applications have remained unresolved for over a decade.

The issue, they said, traces back to the Innocent Buyer Scheme introduced in 2008 to regularise holdings on payment of a prescribed charge. “We applied under the scheme and have been submitting documents as sought. But since 2009, our applications remain pending without any final order,” said Prof M Michael Aruldhas, president, Kamaraj Nagar Resident Welfare Association.

Residents said that repeated submissions of updated documents and declarations have yielded no outcome. “Orders are issued only to those who are willing to bribe. We know of instances where pattas have been issued, while the rest of us are kept waiting,” he explained.