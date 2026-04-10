Chennai: Kamarajar Nagar residents in Perungudi threaten poll boycott

CHENNAI: Around 250 families in Kamarajar Nagar, Perungudi, have threatened to boycott the upcoming Assembly election in the Sholinganallur constituency, citing prolonged inaction on their request for computerised sub-division patta.
Residents said their plots were purchased through registered sale deeds between 1983 and 1985, and that they have been in continuous possession since, with houses built after approvals and all statutory taxes being paid. However, their patta applications have remained unresolved for over a decade.
The issue, they said, traces back to the Innocent Buyer Scheme introduced in 2008 to regularise holdings on payment of a prescribed charge. “We applied under the scheme and have been submitting documents as sought. But since 2009, our applications remain pending without any final order,” said Prof M Michael Aruldhas, president, Kamaraj Nagar Resident Welfare Association.
Residents said that repeated submissions of updated documents and declarations have yielded no outcome. “Orders are issued only to those who are willing to bribe. We know of instances where pattas have been issued, while the rest of us are kept waiting,” he explained.
The association said representations were made at multiple levels, including during the AIADMK regime, without resolution. In September 2023, the issue was taken up with the Chief Minister.
“We were told there should be no problem as there is a Supreme Court of India order in our favour. However, no action has followed,” Aruldhas said.
Residents also pointed to a contradiction in the official position. A 2025 communication stated that the benefit of the court order would apply only to the original parties and not to subsequent purchasers.
“However, our documents trace back to the same original ownership, and there should be no distinction,” he said.
They also alleged the role of intermediaries. “We’ve received calls from persons claiming they can secure orders if money is paid. This raises serious concerns about how files are being handled,” he added.
Residents said they have now written to the Chief Electoral Officer and the Chief Secretary, warning of an election boycott if the issue remains unresolved.