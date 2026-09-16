Chennai: Journalist arrested for defamatory video against female anchor

CHENNAI: Adambakkam police have arrested a 58-year-old journalist, Damodharan Prakash for allegedly publishing a defamatory and obscene video against a woman YouTube anchor.
The complainant, a 38 year old woman and a resident of Adambakkam, works as an anchor with a private YouTube channel.
In her complaint, she stated that Damodharan Prakash, a reporter of a weekly magazine, in collusion with an unidentified anchor, released a video on his YouTube channel ‘King 24x7’ in January 2026, in which he used her photograph, made false and derogatory claims about her private life.
Based on her complaint, the Adambakkam police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act, and launched an investigation.
A special team arrested Prakash on Tuesday.
Police are continuing further investigation and are searching for the co-accused who appeared along with him in the video.