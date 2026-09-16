Chennai: Journalist arrested for defamatory video against female anchor

The complainant, a 38 year old woman and a resident of Adambakkam, works as an anchor with a private YouTube channel.

In her complaint, she stated that Damodharan Prakash, a reporter of a weekly magazine, in collusion with an unidentified anchor, released a video on his YouTube channel ‘King 24x7’ in January 2026, in which he used her photograph, made false and derogatory claims about her private life.