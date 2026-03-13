Chennai: Jeweller loses Rs 26 lakh; finder surrenders in court, after spending Rs 8 lakh

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident of lost fortune, a silver jewellery merchant from Otteri, Chennai, who misplaced a bag containing a staggering Rs 26 lakh, has seen the majority of his cash recovered, though not before the finder went on a spending spree.
Dinesh Kumar, a silver merchant with a shop in Ayanavaram, had sold silver ingots at a store in Sowcarpet on March 2. While returning home on his two-wheeler with the cash, his bag accidentally fell off near Pulianthope. Kumar only realized his loss upon reaching Otteri and immediately lodged a complaint with the Otteri Police.
Police analyzed CCTV footage and tracked down the person who took the bag, identifying him as Ashok from the KP Park area in Pulianthope. A search was launched to apprehend him.
Realizing he was being hunted by the police, Ashok surrendered before the Egmore Court on March 9 and was subsequently lodged in Puzhal Central Prison on judicial custody.
Following a court order, the Otteri Police took Ashok into custody for interrogation. Based on his confession, police have managed to recover Rs 18 lakh in cash so far.
Ashok reportedly confessed to squandering Rs 8 lakh of the found money. He admitted to using the funds to purchase a two-sovereign gold chain for his wife and a motorcycle for his son. He also redeemed some gold jewellery he had pawned a few months prior and gave some money to relatives for expenses.
In connection with the case, police are also questioning three more individuals, including Ashok’s wife.