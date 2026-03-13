Chennai: Jeweller loses Rs 26 lakh; finder surrenders in court, after spending Rs 8 lakh

Dinesh Kumar, a silver merchant with a shop in Ayanavaram, had sold silver ingots at a store in Sowcarpet on March 2. While returning home on his two-wheeler with the cash, his bag accidentally fell off near Pulianthope. Kumar only realized his loss upon reaching Otteri and immediately lodged a complaint with the Otteri Police.

Police analyzed CCTV footage and tracked down the person who took the bag, identifying him as Ashok from the KP Park area in Pulianthope. A search was launched to apprehend him.

Realizing he was being hunted by the police, Ashok surrendered before the Egmore Court on March 9 and was subsequently lodged in Puzhal Central Prison on judicial custody.