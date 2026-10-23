Chennai: IT firm staff loses Rs 1.90 lakh in credit card protection plan scam

The victim, Subburaj, a native of Sivakasi, works at a private IT company in Guindy and stays at a men's hostel in Sabthagiri Colony, Jafferkhanpet, Chennai.

According to the complaint, Subburaj received a phone call on October 18 from an unidentified person who claimed that a credit card protection plan had been activated on his card. The caller told him that he could cancel the plan by visiting a website identified as 'user plan online ICICI' and entering a one-time password (OTP).