Chennai: IPS officer reposted after suspension revoked over sexual harassment allegation

CHENNAI: D Magesh Kumar, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officer whose suspension pending enquiry into sexual harassment allegations was revoked based on Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) recommendations, has been given a posting in the latest rejig of police officers in the state.

Magesh Kumar who was placed in Vacancy Reserve (VR) at the police chief's office is now posted as DIG, Coastal Security Group, Chennai replacing R Jayanthi, who has been posted as DIG, Technical services, Chennai. Magesh Kumar's suspension was revoked in April this year. He was serving as Joint Commissioner of Police (North), Greater Chennai Police when he got suspended in February

Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal initiated action against him after a woman traffic constable filed a complaint against the officer alleging sexual and physical harassment

After the issue came into limelight, the police officer's wife, a former sub-inspector, accused the complainant of trying to extort money from her husband and that she had filed a false complaint.

A Vishaka Committee, led by DGP Seema Agarwal, was formed to investigate the allegations against the police officer and the suspension was revoked in April after the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) which was probing the sexual harassment charges against him, filed a "no further action" required report with the police headquarters as there appeared to be a conciliation.





