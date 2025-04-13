Sexual Harassment plaint: IPS officer's suspension revoked based on ICC recommendation

CHENNAI: The suspension of Senior police officer, D Mahesh Kumar has been revoked after the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) which was probing the sexual harassment charges against him by a female constable, filed a "no further action" required report with the police headquarters.

Police sources said that the complainant in the case arrived at a settlement with the officer, who was serving as a Joint Commissioner of Police -Traffic in Chennai City.

In February, Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal initiated action against him, and a Vishaka Committee, led by DGP Seema Agarwal, was formed to investigate the allegations against the police officer.

After the issue came into limelight, the police officer's wife, a former sub-inspector accused the complainant of trying to extort money from her husband and that she had filed a false complaint.

Mahesh Kumar, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officer is a 2010 batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer.