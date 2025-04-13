Begin typing your search...

    Sexual Harassment plaint: IPS officer's suspension revoked based on ICC recommendation

    Police sources said that the complainant in the case arrived at a settlement with the officer, who was serving as a Joint Commissioner of Police -Traffic in Chennai City.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 April 2025 11:43 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-13 19:10:11  )
    Sexual Harassment plaint: IPS officers suspension revoked based on ICC recommendation
    Senior police officer, D Mahesh Kumar 

    CHENNAI: The suspension of Senior police officer, D Mahesh Kumar has been revoked after the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) which was probing the sexual harassment charges against him by a female constable, filed a "no further action" required report with the police headquarters.

    In February, Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal initiated action against him, and a Vishaka Committee, led by DGP Seema Agarwal, was formed to investigate the allegations against the police officer.

    After the issue came into limelight, the police officer's wife, a former sub-inspector accused the complainant of trying to extort money from her husband and that she had filed a false complaint.

    Mahesh Kumar, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officer is a 2010 batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer.

    Also Read:Sexual harassment: Suspended Chennai IPS officer's wife says woman cop trying to extort Rs 25 lakh, cites CCTV footage

    suspensionpolice officerInternal Complaints Committeesexual harassment
    DTNEXT Bureau

