CHENNAI: The three-day Chennai International Book Fair (CIBF) 2027 will be held from January 16-18 at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam. Thailand will participate as the Guest of Honour country, with its Publishers Association, PUBAT (Publishers Association of Thailand), representing the country at the event.
Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Saturday released the logo for the 2027 edition at Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram. He also inaugurated training programmes for literary agents as part of the preparations for the international event.
Organised annually since 2023 by the Directorate of Public Libraries and the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation under the School Education Department, the fair aims to promote Tamil literature internationally and facilitate the exchange of literary works between Tamil and other languages. The event brings together publishers, translators, writers and literary agents from across the world through copyright trade, international conferences and translation grant programmes.
More than 100 countries are expected to be represented by publishers and literary agents at the 2027 edition, providing opportunities for Tamil writers to reach international readers and expand the global market for their works. The TN government has been taking initiatives to promote Tamil literature globally through the Tamil translation grant scheme, training programmes for literary agents and the annual international book fair.