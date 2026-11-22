Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Saturday released the logo for the 2027 edition at Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram. He also inaugurated training programmes for literary agents as part of the preparations for the international event.

Organised annually since 2023 by the Directorate of Public Libraries and the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation under the School Education Department, the fair aims to promote Tamil literature internationally and facilitate the exchange of literary works between Tamil and other languages. The event brings together publishers, translators, writers and literary agents from across the world through copyright trade, international conferences and translation grant programmes.