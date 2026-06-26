Chennai Intelligent Transport System project to be completed by August: GCC

CHENNAI: The work on the Rs 530-crore Chennai Intelligent Transport System (ITS) project is expected to be completed by the end of August, said officials.
The progress of the project, undertaken with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was reviewed by Additional Chief Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner GS Sameeran at traffic signal at Egmore on Poonamallee High Road.
The project aims to strengthen traffic management, enhance road safety, and modernise public transport services using advanced intelligent transportation technologies.
Commissioner Sameeran said, "Under the Adaptive Traffic Control System, installations have been completed at 85 junctions out of the targeted 165, and the work on setting up a centralised Traffic Information and Management Centre at the Greater Chennai Traffic Police headquarters is expected to be finished by the end of July."
Similarly, the Red-Light Violation Detection System (RLVD) has been implemented at 20 locations, incorporating automated number plate recognition and challan generation, he said. "The installation, network connectivity, power connectivity, and commissioning of the remaining systems at all feasible locations are expected to be completed by the end of August," said the commissioner.
"The ITS infrastructure is expected to significantly ease congestion, automate rule enforcement, and elevate public transit reliability across Chennai," added Sameeran.
Multiple authorities, including the civic body, State Highways Department, and the electricity board are coordinating on the project.
Under the project, the Speed Limit Violation Detection Systems (SLVD) are operational at two locations, while Traffic Incident Detection Systems (TIDS) have been deployed across 20 strategic flyovers for real-time traffic monitoring. In addition, Variable Message Signboards (VMS) have been installed at three locations to provide commuters with real- time updates, incident alerts, and alternative route information. For areas deemed technically infeasible for hardware installation, alternate locations have been mapped out to ensure optimal city-wide coverage.
During the inspection, GCC joint commissioners VP Jayaseelan (Health) and S Saravanan (Works), Region Deputy Commissioner (central) HR Kaushik, and other officials were present.