Chennai Intelligent Transport System project to be completed by August: GCC

The progress of the project, undertaken with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), was reviewed by Additional Chief Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) commissioner GS Sameeran at traffic signal at Egmore on Poonamallee High Road.

The project aims to strengthen traffic management, enhance road safety, and modernise public transport services using advanced intelligent transportation technologies.

Commissioner Sameeran said, "Under the Adaptive Traffic Control System, installations have been completed at 85 junctions out of the targeted 165, and the work on setting up a centralised Traffic Information and Management Centre at the Greater Chennai Traffic Police headquarters is expected to be finished by the end of July."