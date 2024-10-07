Chennai: Insurance agent kills self after racking up debt, losses in online trading

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man died by suicide at his house in Senneerkuppam in Poonamallee on Saturday as he was depressed over his losses running into several lakhs in online trading.

The deceased was identified as Vinoth Kumar, who was an insurance agent.

He was living with his wife and a year-old child, police said. His wife went to a nearby shop when Vinoth took his own life, police said. Alarmed, the woman alerted her neighbours who moved him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation revealed that the deceased had taken loans from various individuals to invest in online trading but suffered continuous losses.

He also sold his properties to repay debts but continued to trade suffering further losses.

On the day of the incident, a lender called him demanding repayment of Rs 15 lakh and depressed over mounting debts, he took his life. Poonamallee police have registered a case.