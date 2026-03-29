Chennai: Inmate slashes another prisoner's face with blade in Puzhal jail

The injured prisoner was identified as Immanuel (33). He was arrested in a murder case. The attacker, Chandru (22), had been arrested in a robbery case. On Saturday night, both of them were in the same cell when an argument broke out between them. The verbal duel soon escalated into a fistfight, after which Chandru took a blade used for shaving and repeatedly slashed it on Immanuel's face.

On hearing his cries, the prison authorities rushed to his aid. He was rushed to the prison hospital and then moved to the Government Stanley hospital for further treatment. The Puzhal Police have registered a case against Chandru and arrested him.