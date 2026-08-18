Chennai: Inmate of illegal rehab died after assault in Selaiyur

The deceased, Arun Kumar (39), of Kancheepuram was admitted to Moon Shine Home, a de-addiction centre at VGP Nagar in Sembakkam near Selaiyur, on August 10th. Arun Kumar attempted to escape from the centre after four days of treatment. The staff and other inmates caught him, assaulted him and tied him to a chair. He subsequently became unconscious and died at the centre.

On information, the Selaiyur police recovered the body and noticed injuries on his hands, legs and other parts of the body. A suspicious death case was registered, and the body was sent for postmortem.