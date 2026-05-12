Chennai: Infant chokes to death while breastfeeding

The deceased is the youngest child of Senthil Kumar (25) and Madumitha (23). Senthil Kumar is a truck driver and lives at Tirunilai village in Tiruvallur district. According to the police, the deceased infant is the third child of the couple.

On Saturday evening, Madumitha was breastfeeding her child when the child choked and developed complications. Alarmed, Madumitha rushed the child to a primary health centre near her Village.