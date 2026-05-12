Chennai: Infant chokes to death while breastfeeding

CHENNAI: A two-week-old child died after he choked while being breastfed by his mother at their home near Ponneri in Tiruvallur district.
The deceased is the youngest child of Senthil Kumar (25) and Madumitha (23). Senthil Kumar is a truck driver and lives at Tirunilai village in Tiruvallur district. According to the police, the deceased infant is the third child of the couple.
On Saturday evening, Madumitha was breastfeeding her child when the child choked and developed complications. Alarmed, Madumitha rushed the child to a primary health centre near her Village.
The child was later referred to a government hospital in Ponneri where doctors examined the child and declared that the child had died. On information, the police registered a case and handed over the child's body to the family.
The Periyapalayam police are investigating.