Chennai: Inebriated man arrested for harassing newly-married woman, attacking husband

The couple from Porur had travelled by a city bus to Kilambakkam and were waiting to board another government bus to Acharapakkam when the accused, identified as Bala, allegedly misbehaved with the woman while intoxicated.

When her husband, Hari Prakash, questioned him, an argument escalated into a scuffle. Following the woman's complaint, the Kilambakkam police registered a case and arrested Bala.