Chennai: IndianOil Bhavan celebrates 80th Independence Day

CHENNAI: IndianOil Bhavan in Chennai celebrated India’s 80th Independence Day on Saturday, with V C Asokan, executive director (Southern Region) and head for TN, hoisting the National Tricolour.
Addressing employees, Asokan highlighted the ideals of freedom, unity and progress envisioned by the nation's founders. He urged employees to uphold integrity, inclusivity and responsibility while contributing to nation-building through professional excellence and civic commitment.
Asokan also shared encouraging milestones in IndianOil’s global brand performance, reaffirming the corporation’s leadership position in the energy sector. The celebrations featured a march-past by Territorial Army personnel and IndianOil security personnel. Long Service Awards were presented to employees who had completed significant years of service with the corporation.
Incentive awards were also given to the children of employees for achieving higher qualifications. The event concluded with cultural performances by IndianOil staff.