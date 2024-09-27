Chennai: Indian Air Force wants Marina spectacle set a world record

CHENNAI: The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) return to Chennai skies with an air show celebrating its 92nd Raising Day is special in its own way. Enhancing the excitement of the spectacle, it was announced on Thursday that the IAF also aims to set a world record for the 'largest gathering at an air show', as recognised by the Limca Book of Records.

The IAF's display of air prowess at Marina Beach, from 11 am to 1 pm on October 6, will be open to the public for free. The main dais will be set up in front of Vivekananda House, but the public is welcome to use the entire Marina stretch to view the aerial feast. The aircraft will fly from the lighthouse side toward the Indian Naval Station (INS) Adyar.

“It is going to be a very special day, and it is being organised for the people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Marina is a very iconic location, and we hope to see all of Chennai come and celebrate with us,” said Air Vice Marshal K Premkumar, VM, VSM, AFD 2024 Parade Chief Coordinating Officer.

The IAF is fully committed to the smooth execution of the air show. There will be specially elevated temporary viewing stands for the public, and flight practice over Marina are expected to begin on October 1, with a full dress rehearsal on October 4.

In a first, 4.5-generation omni-role Rafale fighters will grace the Chennai skies for the very first time. The Rafales will fly all the way from Ambala AFS, along with other aircraft coming from various parts of the country to enthral the Chennai audience. Almost every asset of the IAF’s air arsenal will be on display. From Balakot strikers – Mirage 2000s to the backbone of the IAF – the SU-30 MKIs, all will fly in different formations at low levels during the air show.